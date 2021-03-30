Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes $43.45 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,452,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.07% of Ecolab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 20,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. 26,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,093. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average is $209.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

