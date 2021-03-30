Lead Wallet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.72 or 0.00939368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00077798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

