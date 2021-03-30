Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Learning Technologies Group stock traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 151.55 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,945,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,474. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

