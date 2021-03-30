LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMAT opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $942.19 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

