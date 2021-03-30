Lendingblock Hits Market Capitalization of $565,028.71 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $565,028.71 and $150.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,762.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

