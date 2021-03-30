Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells $130,951.68 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennox International alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $147,868.88.

On Thursday, March 11th, Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68.

NYSE LII traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $316.26. The stock had a trading volume of 196,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.39. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.41 and a 1 year high of $326.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.