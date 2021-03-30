Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $211,191.68 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $316.26. The company had a trading volume of 196,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.41 and a twelve month high of $326.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.73 and a 200-day moving average of $284.39.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

