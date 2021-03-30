Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $211,191.68 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $316.26. The company had a trading volume of 196,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.41 and a twelve month high of $326.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.73 and a 200-day moving average of $284.39.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.36.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
