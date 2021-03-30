Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 38,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNVGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.