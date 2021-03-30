Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.80

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 105816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

LNVGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

