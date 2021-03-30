Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,116 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.