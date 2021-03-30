Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) versus Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Financial Review

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $322.07 million 2.52 $130.13 million $1.35 4.17 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 427.71 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -7.40

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.96%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.86%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -320.44% -164.96% -31.83% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.35% -39.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 and is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761 that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of diabetes. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist for treating congenital hyperinsulinism; and an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

