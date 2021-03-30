Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

LXP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 1,243,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,530,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,601,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.