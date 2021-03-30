LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.74. LG Display shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 220,885 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get LG Display alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.