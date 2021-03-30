LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $9.74. LG Display shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 220,885 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
