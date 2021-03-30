LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Sells $502,336.00 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Larry Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LGI Homes alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00.

LGIH stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. 312,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,449. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $154.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.