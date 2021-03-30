LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $195.63

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.63, but opened at $184.65. LHC Group shares last traded at $182.77, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in LHC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

