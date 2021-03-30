LHT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $129,601.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

