Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Mar 30th, 2021


Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

