Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $1.21 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

