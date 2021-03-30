Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,856. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

