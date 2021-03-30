Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,856. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.
About Life Healthcare Group
Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.