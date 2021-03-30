LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.29 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29), Yahoo Finance reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.