Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Shares of LGND opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -150.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.59. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

