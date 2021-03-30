LikeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,614.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $26,614.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,086.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00635980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,025,370,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,276,228 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

