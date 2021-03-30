Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 7,971 shares valued at $135,759. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.