Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.20

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and traded as low as $57.12. Linamar shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Linamar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

