Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.75

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.75 and traded as high as C$75.08. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.78, with a volume of 136,865 shares.

LNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 7.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

