Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE LNC opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

