Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

