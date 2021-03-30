Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 7.9%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.19. 14,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 408,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.