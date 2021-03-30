Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $159.41 and a 1-year high of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.