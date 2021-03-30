Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.00. 22,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.96. The company has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

