Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81. Lindsay has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $173.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.