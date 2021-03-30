Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of LCTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 24,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $392.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Analyst Recommendations for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

