Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $506.49 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $506.49 million and approximately $63.79 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,195.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.00622441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,392,019,736 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars.

