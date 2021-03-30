Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits Market Cap of $592,339.41

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $592,339.41 and $60,864.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00057448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00248863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.48 or 0.00921749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00050154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00075824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

