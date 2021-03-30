Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 7.5%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 1,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 395,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.