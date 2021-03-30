Lisk (LSK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $199.18 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Lisk has a market cap of $785.79 million and approximately $199.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $6.16 or 0.00010428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00021455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015085 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,584,480 coins and its circulating supply is 127,649,242 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

