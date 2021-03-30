Lition (LIT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $333,745.91 and approximately $64,056.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,884.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.83 or 0.03122788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00335345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.00900740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.69 or 0.00417247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00352686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00260655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

