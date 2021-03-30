Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.60

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.06 ($0.55), with a volume of 148067391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.26 ($0.55).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Insiders purchased 330,783 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,254 over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

