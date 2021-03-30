Lobstex 1-Day Volume Tops $902,073.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $902,073.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,629,263 coins and its circulating supply is 21,629,251 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

