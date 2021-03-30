Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LOGQ remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Logicquest Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Logicquest Technology Company Profile

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

