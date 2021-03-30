LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.34

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.34 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 212.80 ($2.78). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.79), with a volume of 1,466,973 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total value of £16,170 ($21,126.21).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

