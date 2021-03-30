Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 23,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,717. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

