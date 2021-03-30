Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.