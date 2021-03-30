Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

