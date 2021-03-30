LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.16% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65.

