LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

