LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after buying an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,045,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

