LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

ZNGA opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.