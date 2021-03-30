LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.