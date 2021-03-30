LPL Financial LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

